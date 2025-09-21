Shivneri and Pratapgarh forts to get Namo centres

As part of its larger roadmap to enhance tourist experience, the state government will set up ‘Namo Information and Facility Centres’ at 75 prominent destinations across the state in phases, a tourism directorate official said, adding that Shivneri and Pratapgarh forts in Pune district will be included in the first list. A government resolution was issued on September 17 appointing the tourism directorate as the executive body for the project. Additional amenities like child and mother care rooms, facilities for differently-abled and senior citizens, modern sanitation blocks, and EV charging stations will also be available. (HT)

The Namo centres will offer integrated facilities under one roof, including information counters, travel operator linkages, safety and emergency response centres, first-aid and primary healthcare services, digital platforms featuring AR-VR experience rooms, multilingual assistance, and AI-based support. Additional amenities like child and mother care rooms, facilities for differently-abled and senior citizens, modern sanitation blocks, and EV charging stations will also be available.

In the first phase, the centres will be set up at the historic forts of Pratapgad, Raigad, Shivneri and Salher. The Directorate of Tourism will be the implementing agency while district administrations, local self-governments, and other relevant authorities will provide the required land and necessary support for the project.

The state government has emphasised strict compliance with financial and administrative procedures during the execution of the project, making it clear that all works are to be undertaken within the budgetary provisions allocated under the state tourism plan for 2025-2026.