 Shivneri bus hits oil tanker:Driver critical, 5 others sustain injuries - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Shivneri bus hits oil tanker:Driver critical, 5 others sustain injuries

Shivneri bus hits oil tanker:Driver critical, 5 others sustain injuries

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 15, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Shivneri bus hits oil tanker on Mumbai-Pune highway, injuring driver and passengers. Speeding vehicle behind also involved in accident. Driver hospitalized.

A Shivneri bus hit an oil tanker that broke down on the lane going from Mumbai to Pune on Pune Bengaluru Highway on Thursday afternoon.

The damaged bus. (HT PHOTO)
The damaged bus. (HT PHOTO)

According to the police the bus driver lost control of the Shivneri bus.

During the accident four to five passengers in the bus were slightly injured in the accident.

The driver was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

At the time of the accident, it has been reported that a speeding four-wheeler vehicle behind the bus hit the bus hard but the vehicle was damaged and the driver was reported to be safe.

Shashikant Borate, DCP (traffic), said, “A driver has been injured while a few passengers sustained minor injuries.”

