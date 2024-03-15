Shivneri bus hits oil tanker:Driver critical, 5 others sustain injuries

A Shivneri bus hit an oil tanker that broke down on the lane going from Mumbai to Pune on Pune Bengaluru Highway on Thursday afternoon. The damaged bus. (HT PHOTO)

According to the police the bus driver lost control of the Shivneri bus.

During the accident four to five passengers in the bus were slightly injured in the accident.

The driver was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

At the time of the accident, it has been reported that a speeding four-wheeler vehicle behind the bus hit the bus hard but the vehicle was damaged and the driver was reported to be safe.

Shashikant Borate, DCP (traffic), said, “A driver has been injured while a few passengers sustained minor injuries.”