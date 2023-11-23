Show cause notice to education officer for not giving prior notice of action against unauthorised schools

The education department of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) has issued show cause notice to a group education official in Pune district for taking action against unauthorised schools without giving prior notice to the education department. Senior ZP officials have issued show cause notice to the group education official for not giving prior notice of action taken against the unauthorised schools. The education department launched a campaign against bogus schools last year. Even after a year however, it is observed that these schools are still functioning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Some CBSE schools in Pune were found to have fake no-objection certificates from the state government. Hence, action was initiated against these schools by officials of the education ministry as per instructions given to officials of the education department in Pune.

Despite the instructions, no action was taken against these schools for about eight to nine months. An investigation by the education department later revealed the existence of a gang supplying fake documents to schools. All the evidence in this regard has been given to the police department however not a single member of this gang has been arrested, yet.

Neelima Mhetre, group education officer of the Haveli Panchayat Samiti initiated action against such schools and also published a list of these schools. However, as the list of unauthorised schools was published without giving prior notice to the ZP officials, a show cause notice was issued to Mhetre.

A senior official from the Pune ZP office on condition of anonymity said, “A few days ago, it came to light that many reputed schools in Haveli taluka are unauthorised. Hence, there was a stir in the education sector as the list of unauthorised schools was published without prior notice to the primary district education officers. Hence, an explanation has been sought from Mhetre and a show cause notice has been sent.”

State education commissioner Suraj Mandhare had ordered action against unauthorised schools in the state about a year ago. Action was being taken accordingly, but as CBSE schools usually start in the month of December, it is necessary to take action against unauthorised such schools. Accordingly, steps are now being taken by the ZP administration against fake schools in the district.