Show cause notices issued after MP enters Bhimashankar temple despite ban

The Pune district administration on Wednesday issued show cause notices to the Shri Bhimashankar Temple Trust and officials of Narayangaon Police Station after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey allegedly entered the temple and offered prayers on March 14 despite a ban on entry for devotees. Dubey’s visit amidst the restrictions triggered criticism raising questions over how protocols were bypassed. (HT)

The restrictions have been in place since January due to ongoing construction of a “sabhamandap” (assembly hall) and allied facilities at the temple in Khed Taluka. The works are part of a larger upgrade planned ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, with authorities citing safety concerns and logistical constraints in prohibiting public access to the shrine. The ban remained in force even during Maha Shivratri (February 15), one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, when thousands of devotees visit the temple.

Dubey’s visit amidst the restrictions triggered criticism raising questions over how protocols were bypassed. The issue also figured in discussions in the state assembly, following which the district administration initiated action.

According to officials, police had set up two layers of barricading on the approach road to the temple. However, Dubey’s vehicle reportedly crossed the first checkpoint and was allowed to proceed further. It is alleged that the temple’s main gate was subsequently unlocked to facilitate his entry. During afternoon rituals, when access to the inner sanctum is briefly opened, Dubey entered the premises and performed darshan.

Sources said priests on duty had objected to the entry, but the visit went ahead regardless.

Taking cognisance of the incident, district collector Jitendra Dudi ordered a probe and appointed sub-divisional officer Anil Daude to conduct an inquiry. Based on preliminary findings, Daude issued notices to both the temple administration and the police personnel involved, seeking an explanation for the apparent violation.

“The entry was allowed and protocol not followed. We have issued notices to the temple administration and the police officials involved, seeking an explanation. Any negligence or deliberate violation will be dealt with strictly,” Daude said.

Officials said Dubey had arrived by helicopter, landing at a helipad set up on private land, which did not require prior permission. He was reportedly assisted by a local leader from an ally in the ruling coalition. From there, he travelled by road towards the temple. It is learnt that he had conveyed to authorities that his visit was linked to an inspection in the area, which allowed him to reach close to the restricted zone.

A trustee of the temple, requesting anonymity, said the situation unfolded rapidly. “There was pressure at that moment. In hindsight, we agree that the rules should have been followed more strictly. We will take legal guidance before responding to the notice issued to the trust,” the trustee said.

The Shri Bhimashankar Temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas, sees heavy footfall throughout the year and especially during the Shravan month and Maha Shivratri.