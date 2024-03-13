Show-cause notice to Metro Hospital in Wagholi for flouting norms

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a show cause notice to Metro Hospital, Wagholi for alleged irregularities and violations of the Nursing Home Act. We have the nursing license and compliance as per the old local body. However, as per the recommendation of PMC the compliance will be done by us. The same report will be submitted to the PMC, says official of Metro Hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The notice was issued on March 12 after finding multiple violations by the hospitals during the surprise visit and inspections, according to the officials.

The hospital has been instructed to complete the compliance by March 31 or stop functioning from April 1.

The PMC health officials have started inspection of hospitals from the newly merged 34 villages in the civic limits. During the inspection of clinics and hospitals located in the Wagholi and Kesnand area Metro Hospital was found operating despite several irregularities.

The civic body during inspection has found the hospital has been operating sans fire safety compliance and pollution control norms.

The Biomedical Waste Rule 2016 was not followed and the numbers of beds in ICU and general ward were found to be more than approved.

There was no grievance record book, no appointment of a grievance redressal officer and the treatment tariff was not displayed amongst other multiple irregularities, the officials.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said the hospital was inspected for compliance with the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021 and the irregularities were found.

“The hospital has a nursing home license which is due for renewal. The rural authorities have given the nursing home license to the hospital but we won’t give them licence renewal without compliance. In case of failure they should stop functioning from next month,” he said.

Dr Mahesh Solanki, director, Metro Hospital, said the hospital was earlier in rural jurisdiction and has now come under the PMC jurisdiction.

“We have the nursing license and compliance as per the old local body. However, as per the recommendation of PMC the compliance will be done by us. The same report will be submitted to the PMC,” he said.