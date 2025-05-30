Shreeti Daksh tops Arts stream from first batch of women cadets graduating from NDA in Pune

In a historic moment for the National Defence Academy (NDA), cadet Shreeti Daksh topped the Arts stream from the first-ever batch of women cadets graduating from the prestigious institution. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the NDA’s 148th course held at Habibullah Hall on May 29, Shreeti’s father, wing commander Yogesh Kumar Daksh (Retd.) who served in the Indian Air Force for years and now works with a private helicopter agency, shared her inspiring journey. Cadet Shreeti Daksh topped the Arts stream. (HT PHOTO)

“Shreeti’s courage and strength are something even I underestimated — she has redefined what it means to be a warrior,” her father said. Shreeti, who once struggled to run 400 metres, impressed her father with her rapid progress. “When Shreeti first told me about her plan to join the NDA, I took her to a park and asked her to run. She could barely manage 400 metres. But she asked me for four weeks’ time and within that time, she was running 1.2 km. That’s when I told her she was ready,” he recalled.

Shreeti’s journey at NDA was nothing short of exceptional. Not only did she join the same Hunter Squadron her father was once part of but also went on to top the course academically and excel in the training. She is now set to continue her training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

While cadet Shreeti topped the Arts stream, cadet Lucky Kumar topped the Science stream, battalion cadet captain Prince Kumar Singh Kushwah topped the Computer Science stream, and academy cadet captain Udayveer Singh Negi topped the B.Tech. stream.

The convocation marked the passing out of 339 cadets including 84 cadets in the Science stream, 85 in the Computer Science stream, and 59 in the Arts stream who got Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) degrees; and 111 Navy and Air Force cadets from the B.Tech. stream who received three-year course completion certificates. A total of 17 women and 17 foreign cadets were also part of this course. The graduates received their degrees and course completion certificates from JNU. The ceremony was graced by Poonam Tandon, vice-chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyay University, Gorakhpur, as the chief guest; and was attended by NDA commandant vice-admiral Gurucharan Singh; as well as the proud family members of the cadets.

Congratulating the women cadets, Tandon said, “Your achievement today is not just your own. It is a breakthrough for thousands of young women across India who look up to you. You are the torchbearers of change, courage, and capability.”

Commandant vice-admiral Singh praised the transformation undergone by all cadets (men and women) over three years of training. “They have been tested physically, mentally, and emotionally. These challenges have shaped them into future leaders. I wish them all the very best in their service,” he said.

Academy cadet captain Udayveer Singh Negi, who will lead the passing out parade of 1,300 cadets, shared his thoughts on training alongside women cadets. “They performed so well that we stopped seeing them as women cadets. They’ve outshone the male cadets on many occasions. For us, they are simply course mates – just as capable, just as worthy.”

The 148th course of the NDA marks a historic turning point in India’s military history with women cadets now firmly part of its elite ranks — inspiring a new generation of leaders.