Silent treatment during Ganesh immersion sparks speculation of ‘friendly contest’ between BJP & NCP in civic polls

PUNE: The unusual silence between senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Murlidhar Mohol, Chandrakant Patil and Madhuri Misal during the Ganesh immersion procession has sparked speculation in political circles that the BJP and NCP may prefer a ‘friendly contest’ in Pune rather than an alliance for the upcoming civic elections. Pune, India - March 10, 2019: Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district Collector, speaks during a press conference on Lok Sabha elections in Pune, India, on Sunday, March 10, 2019 (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Both parties have strong bases in the city and are unwilling to cede ground.

An NCP functionary said, “In a recent meeting with Ajit Pawar, some city unit office-bearers expressed displeasure over the draft ward structure. Pawar also acknowledged that BJP interference had sidelined NCP leaders in the process.”

Whereas NCP executive president Pradip Deshmukh downplayed the chatter. “There is unnecessary discussion over the immersion procession. Ajit Dada arrived on time at 7 am and followed his schedule. Traditionally, leaders of all parties would meet for breakfast but this year, it didn’t happen. Later, when we were returning from the Kasba Ganpati immersion, BJP leaders met us on the road. Ajit Dada spoke briefly with Chandrakant Patil before moving on to another Ganpati immersion,” Deshmukh said.

A BJP leader, however, admitted privately that the optics were not ideal. “Ideally, both BJP and NCP leaders should have stayed together. Their decision to walk separately has sent a message to citizens that the background is linked to the municipal elections. BJP, with 101 sitting corporators, will stake claim to 130 to 140 seats. The NCP, being the second-largest party, will not agree to this. Given the seat-sharing challenges, both parties may end up in a friendly contest in the city. It won’t affect state-level politics as civic polls are a different matter,” the leader said.