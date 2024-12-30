Single-digit minimum temperatures for five days this December; highest since 2019

This December, Pune city recorded single-digit minimum temperatures for five days which is the highest since 2019 when the city recorded single-digit minimum temperatures for eight days. At 22.5 degrees Celsius recorded on December 4, the city also broke the highest minimum temperature record of the decade. Earlier, the highest minimum temperature was recorded as 21.5 degrees Celsius in the year 2013. The strong presence of northerly cool winds led to a significant drop in minimum temperature, said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (HT PHOTO)

In December this year, the city witnessed single-digit minimum temperatures for five consecutive days between December 15 and 19, with the lowest temperature recorded as 7.8 degrees Celsius on December 16, which was also the season’s lowest minimum temperature so far.

The strong presence of northerly cool winds led to a significant drop in minimum temperature, said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The successive western disturbances and presence of easterly winds brought huge moisture in Maharashtra, resulting in cloudy, humid weather on most days. Occasionally, the weather turned cool when moisture level depleted and the northern cool winds made their presence felt in Maharashtra. In Pune too, slightly cloudy weather conditions were experienced on most days in December. There were days when minimum temperatures dropped to a significant level but the number of such days was limited. Surprisingly, it was the fifth highest number of cold days in Pune since 2013 when 16 such days with single digit minimum temperatures were witnessed.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded at normal levels on most of the days during December. The highest maximum temperature was recorded as 33.9 degrees Celsius which was closer to breaking the record of the decade at 34 degrees Celsius in 2016.

Minimum temperature likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius

The low-pressure belt lying between the south-east Arabian Sea and south Maharashtra coastal area has now dissipated. As a result, the state will be experiencing dry weather conditions for the next few days. Under the influence of northerly cool winds, the minimum temperature is likely to decrease by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in Maharashtra. A similar drop can be experienced in Pune too and the city may experience haze in the morning hours, said S D Sanap, senior meteorologist from the IMD Pune.