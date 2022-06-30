Sinhagad fort safety inspection to be carried out soon
Taking serious cognisance of heavy boulders falling at Sinhagad Fort, Kalyan Darwaza, killing 27-year-old trekker Hemang Gala; a detailed inspection survey will soon be done of the fort by the Pune district administration.
Considering the safety of visitors and villagers, a detailed inspection will be done of the forts’ gates, walls and all the sides, said officials. In the June 25 incident, there was a landslide, causing huge rocks and mud to fall down, blocking the entire Kalyan Darwaza pathway.
Trupti Kolte Patil Tehsildar of Haveli Taluka under whose jurisdiction the fort is under said, “
“We have decided to do the entire inspection of Sinhagad fort walls, Buruj, gates and small hills around the fort where tourists usually trek. Inspection will soon be done by experts. Landslide incidents usually take place in the monsoon, hence, we are taking up this inspection as a precautionary measure.”
Pradip Sakpal, Pune (Bhamburda) forest officer said, “After the incident, trekkers and tourists are prohibited to go near the Kalyan Darwaza side. We will install more signage boards informing trekkers of dangerous spots.”
BRAP 2020 report: Punjab among top 7 states in ease of doing business
Punjab has jumped several notches to figure among the 'top achievers' as per the latest Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) report, representing the performance of states and union territories in ease of doing business. Punjab has been listed among top seven best performers along with Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, according to the BRAP 2020 report released by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.
Plea from Moose Wala’s manager: High court seeks status report on Middukhera murder case
Moose Wala case: SIT gets 7-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria
Punjab Police bust interstate gang having Bishnoi-Rinda link
Drone airdrops 3.5-kg heroin in Ferozepur border village
The Ferozepur police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force recovered five packets containing 3.5 kilograms of heroin, which were allegedly airdropped by a drone, in the wee hours of Thursday. The SSP said BSF personnel of the 136 Battalion noticed a drone in the area under Maboke border outpost late at night. They fired at the aerial device, but it managed to return to the Pakistan territory after dropping some material.
