Sinhgad Fort bus trial highlights challenges in ghat section

A recent diesel bus trial on the Sinhgad Fort road has once again highlighted the challenges of introducing public transport to the hill fort. Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) officials confirmed that the trial demonstrated the impracticality of operating buses on the narrow, winding ghat roads, which feature sharp turns and pose safety risks. To discourage private vehicles, parking arrangements were made at Donje, and tourists were ferried by e-buses up the fort road. (HT)

“We conducted the trial, but it’s not working. There’s no order from higher authorities to explore new options,” said a senior PMPML official, acknowledging that the attempt to improve connectivity to Sinhgad has failed.

The effort to provide a safe and pollution-free public transport option for tourists visiting Sinhgad is not new. In 2022, PMPML introduced an ambitious plan to run e-buses on the route, aiming to curb the heavy vehicular congestion and pollution caused by two-wheelers and private cars.

In just two weeks, between May 2 and May 16, 2022, nearly 47,000 passengers availed the service, and PMPML earned a revenue of ₹22 lakh. To discourage private vehicles, parking arrangements were made at Donje, and tourists were ferried by e-buses up the fort road. However, the enthusiasm was short-lived. From May 17 onwards, the service was suspended due to safety concerns.

Nearly three years later, a second attempt using diesel buses met the same challenges.

Rajesh Kudale, chief mechanical engineer at PMPML, said, “The trial revealed that running buses on this route is not feasible due to sharp turns that pose a safety threat.”

When asked about alternative solutions, Kudale stated that no instructions have been received from higher officials to explore other options, adding, “Further action will depend on guidance from higher authorities.”