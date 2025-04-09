SIT to deal with land grabbing cases in Pune district: Bawankule

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has announced the formation of Special Investigation Team (SIT) to deal with land-grabbing cases in the Pune district. A meeting regarding the same was held in Mumbai on Tuesday where Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi was also present. Fadnavis had instructed all the district collectors to take action against all those who were creating hurdle in the land acquisition process and trying to get more funds from the government. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Last week social activist Anjali Damaniya raised the issue of land grabbing in Rajgurunagar and other parts of the district.

Bawankule said, “We got the complaints related to land grabbing in the Pune district. So, I called a meeting with Damania and the Pune collector. I will take permission from the chief minister and form the SIT.”

Recently, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was in a city to address all the district collectors and divisional commissioner. In that meeting, Fadnavis also raised the same issue of land grabbing and special lobbies in the land acquisition issues.

