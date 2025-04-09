Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SIT to deal with land grabbing cases in Pune district: Bawankule

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 09, 2025 05:54 AM IST

Last week social activist Anjali Damaniya raised the issue of land grabbing in Rajgurunagar and other parts of the district

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has announced the formation of Special Investigation Team (SIT) to deal with land-grabbing cases in the Pune district. A meeting regarding the same was held in Mumbai on Tuesday where Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi was also present.

Fadnavis had instructed all the district collectors to take action against all those who were creating hurdle in the land acquisition process and trying to get more funds from the government. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Fadnavis had instructed all the district collectors to take action against all those who were creating hurdle in the land acquisition process and trying to get more funds from the government. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Last week social activist Anjali Damaniya raised the issue of land grabbing in Rajgurunagar and other parts of the district.

Bawankule said, “We got the complaints related to land grabbing in the Pune district. So, I called a meeting with Damania and the Pune collector. I will take permission from the chief minister and form the SIT.”

Recently, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was in a city to address all the district collectors and divisional commissioner. In that meeting, Fadnavis also raised the same issue of land grabbing and special lobbies in the land acquisition issues.

Fadnavis had instructed all the district collectors to take action against all those who were creating hurdle in the land acquisition process and trying to get more funds from the government.

News / Cities / Pune / SIT to deal with land grabbing cases in Pune district: Bawankule
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On