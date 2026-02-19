Six arrested for murder of 40-year-old woman in Katraj

In a breakthrough, the Pune city crime branch unit II, on February 17, arrested six persons, including a rickshaw driver, for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old woman and dumping her body in a crusher quarry in the hilly Mangdewadi area of Katraj. The woman’s body was found on February 10, following which an accidental death report was initially registered at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station. However, due to the suspicious circumstances and the secluded location, a detailed investigation was launched. Since there were no CCTV cameras in the hilly area, policemen collected and examined CCTV footage from a 3-kilometre radius around the spot as well as from the victim’s residential area. (HT)

According to the medical report, the woman had died at least 24 hours before her body was discovered. After discussions with her family, police ruled out suicide, strengthening suspicions of foul play. Since there were no CCTV cameras in the hilly area, policemen collected and examined CCTV footage from a 3-kilometre radius around the spot as well as from the victim’s residential area. A total of 97 significant CCTV clips were analysed, leading to the identification of 35 suspicious vehicles, investigators said.

During the probe, suspicion fell on rickshaw driver Keshav Kamlesh Chaudhary, 20, a resident of Bharatnagar, Katraj. Investigators noticed that he had deliberately modified the hood of his rickshaw, as seen in the CCTV footage, which further raised doubts. Upon sustained interrogation, Chaudhary confessed to the crime.

Police said the woman had boarded the rickshaw in Kondhwa, assuming it to be a shared ride to Katraj. At the time, Chaudhary’s friends, identified as Abdul Mohammad Shaikh, 23, and Sonu Laxman Pawar, 19, both residents of Katraj, were already seated in the vehicle and were allegedly intoxicated. The woman had asked to be dropped near the Srishti Hotel in Katraj. However, under the pretext of taking a shortcut, the driver allegedly diverted the rickshaw towards Mangdewadi hills.

When the woman questioned them for taking the interior route, an argument broke out. The accused allegedly pushed her into the quarry valley, resulting in her death. Police also found the involvement of their associates identified as Mahadev Arjun Vhorde, Sai Amit Pujari and Sohel Hanif Khan. They have been detained in connection with the case.

Senior police inspector Ashwini Jagtap said, “Six persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, and further investigation is underway. We examined extensive CCTV footage and also intercepted and identified several vehicles leading to the detection of the murder.”

A case was registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5), murder and joint criminal liability, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused have been handed over to the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station for investigation.

Police records reveal that Pawar was previously charged with murder in the Pune rural jurisdiction, while Shaikh has been booked in serious offences, including robbery and attempt to murder.