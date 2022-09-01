Six booked for duping Pune investors of ₹1.68 crore
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have filed cases against six people including director of JBC Capital Private Limited for allegedly duping investors of ₹1
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have filed cases against six people including director of JBC Capital Private Limited for allegedly duping investors of ₹1.68 crore on pretext of high returns, said officials on Thursday.
The accused have been identified Rahul Gulabsingh Jakhad director of JBC Capital Private Limited, Ramhari Munde, Sunil Zambhre,Madhav Chaskar,Vishwas Bhor and Navnath Repale all residents of Chinchwad.
The racket was unearthed after two investors filed two police cases against Jakhad at Pimpri police station on Wednesday, claiming they were cheated by ‘JBC Capital Pvt Ltd’, a police official said.
The complainant, Ravindra Hagawane (46) had invested ₹750,000 in December 2019 in JBC capital on pretext of 10 % return per month. Hagawane accused Jakhad assured him total returns of ₹1,231,600 after maturity of 10 months. However, instead of returns, the accused closed his company and duped six other investors for the tune of ₹13,313,643, according to police.
In another complaint against Jakhad, complainant Rajendra Anandrao Patil (46) from Pimprigaon alleged that, he had invested ₹35 lakh at JBC capital where Jakhad assured him returns of 10 % per month after maturity of 10 months. However Jakhad failed to deliver committed returns and fled to Dubai, stated the complainant.
Assistant police inspector S Misal said, this is a tip of iceberg. As of now seven investors approached us stating that they were duped by Jakhad of ₹1.68 crore. Figure might go up after further investigation.
Pimpri police have registered an offence against six persons under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act.
-
Ludhiana | Industrialists dejected over cancellation of textile park project near Mattewara forest
Raising concerns over scrapping of textile parks near Mattewara forest and September 2023 deadline to shift the industry situated in mixed land-use areas, different industrial associations conducted a meeting with housing and urban development minister Aman Arora during his visit to the city on Wednesday evening at a restaurant on Hambran road.
-
Woman FTII student found dead in hostel room, cops suspect suicide
A 25-year-old student of the screen and acting course at the Film and Television Institute in Pune was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, police officials said. According to officials from Deccan police station, the incident came to light at around 4:30 pm after students informed the institute. On receiving an intimation from the FTII authorities, a team from Deccan police station reached the campus.
-
MNGL pipeline ruptured as tree falls in Bibvewadi, triggers leak
A disaster was averted in the early hours of Thursday when a gigantic Gulmohar tree fell to the ground, puncturing a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited pipeline and causing gas to seep into a water pipeline located near Bibvewadi area. Fortunately, no injury was reported. According to the fire brigade department, they received a call at around 6.51 am on Thursday immediately after which, a team of four firemen rushed to the spot.
-
Drunk man falls from 5th floor of Nigdi building, dies
A 50-year-old man died after Anil Kambale (50) fell from the fifth floor of the Prerana Housing society in Nigdi on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 4:30 pm when the man was under the influence of alcohol, said officials. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kambale (50). According to Nigdi police, Kambale is resident of Prerana Society in Sector 22 of Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The Nigdi police has registered a case of accidental death.
-
NCR celebrates National Sports Day with fanfare
On the occasion of National Sports Day, outstanding players of North Central Railway were felicitated by NCR general manager. Several sports events were also organised at NCR headquarters. In this sequence, players and coaches of NCR, who have performed outstandingly well during the last one year, were honoured in a programme organised at NCR headquarters, informed chief public relations officer of NCR Shivam Sharma on Thursday.
