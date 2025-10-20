Six doctors booked after HC orders probe into homicide, organ trafficking

PUNE: In a shocking case, six doctors in Ahmednagar (Ahilya Nagar) have been booked for culpable homicide, medical negligence, forgery, and violations of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994, during the Covid-19 pandemic. Police said the body of a 79-year-old patient, missing since 2020, has still not been traced.

The case was registered on Saturday following directions from the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court. The complaint was filed by Ashok Babanrao Khokarale (47), a resident of Savedi village, Ahmednagar, after the disappearance of his father Babanrao Khokarale’s (79) body in August 2020.

According to the complaint, Babanrao was admitted on August 13, 2020, to a Covid care centre run by Dr Sachin Pandule at Patiala House in Ahmednagar for minor throat pain and constipation. His initial reports were reportedly normal, yet doctors kept him under observation.

The next day, without informing the family, Babanrao was shifted to Nucleus Hospital, managed by Dr Gopal Bahurupi and Dr Sudhir Borkar. From there, Babanrao reportedly made multiple calls to his sons, pleading for help. He told them, “They are going to kill me. They have tied me to the bed and taken too much blood. Please take me away from here.”

When Ashok tried to meet his father, hospital staff allegedly refused permission. Later, the doctors informed the family that Babanrao had tested positive for Covid-19, contradicting the earlier negative report, and refused to discharge him.

On August 18, 2020, the family was told of his death. The hospital demanded ₹1.84 lakh in medical bills before releasing the body. After the payment, the family was told that the body had been sent to the Civil Hospital. However, when they searched the Civil Hospital, Nucleus Hospital, and Amardham crematorium, the body was not found and remains missing to date.

Following repeated complaints, Ashok approached the high court. A committee appointed by the district civil surgeon later confirmed multiple lapses and misconduct by the doctors. Acting on the findings, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court on October 15, directed police to register an FIR.

The Topkhana police have now booked Dr Gopal Bahurupi, Dr Sudhir Borkar, Dr Sachin Pandule, Dr Akshaydeep Zaware, Dr Mukund Tandle, and an unidentified laboratory expert, along with hospital staff.

The accused have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 352 (assault), 406 and 420 (criminal breach of trust and cheating), 463, 465, 468, 471 (forgery and use of forged documents), 191, 192, 196, 197, 198, 201 (false evidence, fabrication, and destruction of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 297 (indignity to a dead body).

They have also been charged under sections 18, 19, and 20 of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994.

Anand Kokare, inspector at Topkhana police station, said, “The high court on October 15 directed us to register the offence within four days. The case was registered on Saturday in compliance with the order. It has been referred to the deputy superintendent of police for further investigation. No arrests have been made so far.”