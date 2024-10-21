Small parties of Parivartan Mahashakti Aghadi announce first list of 10 candidates

Small parties projecting themselves as a third front under the banner Parivartan Mahashakti Aghadi on Monday announced their list of 10 candidates for the assembly polls. Members of Parivartan Mahashakti Aghadi during a press conference in Pune on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Raju Shetti, Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, and Bachchu Kadu met in the city on Monday to finalise seat sharing for their parties - Swabhiman Paksha, Swarajya Party and Prahar Janshakti respectively. Swatantra Bharat Party, whose leader and former MLA Vamanrao Chatap was absent, will also be part of the alliance.

“We have named 10 candidates today. I will announce names of candidates from Swabhimani Paksha in a few days since the list of aspirants is long,” said Shetti after the meeting. Of the 10 seats, four seats each have gone to Swarajya Party and Prahar Janshakti, one each for Maharashtra Rajya Samiti, and Swatantra Bharat Party. Shetti’s Swabhimani Paksha has also been allocated two seats, name for which will be announced later this week.

Among the candidates Parivartan has announced include Bachchu Kadu from Achalpur, Anil Chaudhari from Raver, Ganesh Nimbalkar from Chandwad, Subhash Samane from Deglur, Ankush Kadam from Airoli, Madhav Devsarkar from Hatgaon Himayatnagar, Govindrao BHavar from Hingoli, and Vamanrao Chatap from Rajura. Shirol and Miraj will be contested by Shetti’s party.

The small parties also officially invited Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil to join their alliance.

Sambhajiraje said, “We had a meeting with all the small parties and various organisations, and have decided to contest around 150 seats.”

Kadu said, “Our aim to give tickets to new faces instead of established leadership. The BJP and Congress both have same financial policies. There is no difference between them. But we would think about the common man, farmers and women.”

“I had discussion with Jarange Patil. If he would join us, we will welcome him. We have appealed to him to state his stand,” Sambhajiraje said.