Soaring oil prices fuel EV sales in Pune
PUNE Rising petrol and diesel prices is pushing up the Electronic Vehicle’s (EV) growing share as vehicle registration on Gudi Padwa, considered the auspicious day for purchasing new things, saw registrations of more electronic motorcycles as compared to fuel-run bikes.
As per data from Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, as many as 1,568 electronic motorcycles were registered on April 1 and 2 while 10,268 conventional fuel-run bikes were registered with RTO in these two days. This made EV’s share more than 15% of overall registrations, a three-fold rise as compared to previous year’s Gudi Padwa.
The prices of petrol during the past ten days have been hiked by over ₹5 per litre, while diesel prices have seen rise of ₹4.78 In a fresh hike on March 29, price of petrol in Pune was hiked by 84 paise. Diesel rate went up by 75 paise. This was the seventh hike within the last ten days.
“The demand for electronic vehicles (EVs) has increased as we can see in the last two days and 1.568 e-motorcycles have been registered. With fuel prices going up, many people are preferring e-bikes above fuel bikes. College going students, parents are showing a liking towards EV’s,” said Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer, Pune.
From April 2021 to April 2022, the sale of EVs has crossed the 1,000 mark four times, that is in October, December 2021 and in February, March, April 2022.
“After the petrol prices rose, our sales were doubled. The demand is higher than the manufacturing capacity, although we always running against order,” said Sunil Chacko, the owner of Joy e-bike whose showroom is based in Kothrud.
ACE EV - Ampere (Greaves) Electric Vehicles spokesperson said, “The inquiries have gone up as we have noticed more bookings and it is expected to increase. In the last two years, colleges were shut. Now, with the reopening of everything, we are expecting a positive impact on EV sales.”
In 2018-19, 531 electronic vehicles were registered, in 2019-20, 873 vehicles were registered and in 2020-21, 1,823 vehicles were registered.
“The overall vehicle registration has increased on the auspicious occasion of the Gudi Padwa. In previous two years, the muhurat of Gudi Padwa fell between Covid waves, but now the situation is normal, so people have shown interest in purchase of vehicles,” added Bhor.
In March 2020, Gudi Padwa was on March 25, when the country was under strict lockdown and in 2021, Padwa was on April 13 during the second wave.
“If we look at the trend, the registration of vehicles will increase in 2022 after a lull two years,” added Bhor .
2 arrested in Navi Mumbai for possessing drugs worth ₹1.85Cr
The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) arrested two persons and seized MD powder (methaqualone powder) worth ₹1.85Cr from them. The duo identified as Samasuddin Azizullah Shaikh (41) and Rajendra alias Barku Maruti Pawar (29) were in a SUV from Uran Phata to Killa Junction. The duo had 1.50kg MD powder. The AHTU then registered a case against them at the CBD Belapur police station under the NDPS Act and arrested them.
To save electricity, BMC to set up solar-powered poles
Mumbai In an attempt to beautify the streets of Mumbai and save electricity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to set up solar power electric poles. This project comes in line with BMC's tactical urbanism plan, where the civic body aims to beautify public spaces using minimum resources. Senior officials said that the solar panels are on the topmost portion of these poles and each pole has five high-power LED lights in its tree-like branches.
30% parking slots at offices, commercial complexes to have EV charging points: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra minister of tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that the state government is planning to make offices, malls and commercial complexes have 30 per cent parking slots with electric vehicle charging points. According to Thackeray, Maharashtra will witness a high number of charging stations in the next two or three years. Thackeray made this statement while addressing the media after inaugurating the Pune alternate fuel conclave and exhibition.
40-year-old bridge to Ulhasnagar station to be rebuilt in six months
A 40-year-old bridge connecting Ulhasnagar railway station and Ulhasnagar 3 would be dismantled and a new bridge with increased height would be built by the municipal corporation in the coming months. The bridge that is above Waldhuni River, connects the railway station and Dharamdas cow stable and is used by pedestrians and motorists. As per the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the bridge is old and dangerous. Also, during monsoon, the bridge gets submerged under water.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to improve security at headquarters with advanced equipment
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will get a major security overhaul with high end bag scanners, machines to scan vehicle number plates and web-based visitor management system within the next three months. The project is estimated to cost ₹1.43Cr and the machinery sought includes medium size X-ray baggage scanner system, under-vehicle scanning system, pole detector and VMS. A 187cm pole detector is another key point of the security measures.
