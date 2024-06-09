Software engg duped of 91.60 lakh in investment fraud 

A 46-year-old software engineer employed at a multinational corporation fell victim to a scheme orchestrated by four cybercriminals, resulting in a loss of ₹91.6 lakh in a share market scam. According to the police, the victim, a resident of Pimple Saudagar, was enticed by promises of high returns on investment. The incident was reported between March and June 3, and a case in this regard was lodged on Thursday. When the victim approached the accused and informed them about the same, he was asked to invest more to book profits. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said, in March the victim was approached by the agent of a private company, offering lucrative investment schemes. The engineer followed the instructions provided by the accused and proceeded to invest the substantial sum of ₹91.60 lakh through a downloaded application in a phase-wise manner.

According to police, in the mobile application, it was shown that he had earned a decent profit from his investment, but he was unable to withdraw it. When he approached the accused and informed them about the same, he was asked to invest more to book profits.

Then only he suspected that he was duped and consequently, he approached the police station to register a police case.

A case has been registered at Sangvi police station under IPC Sections 420,406, 34 and Sections 66 D of the Information Technology Act and further investigation is underway.