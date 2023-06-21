Woman techie duped of 14.40 lakh in online fraud

A 29-year-old woman software engineer who works as a team leader in a Pune-based multinational IT firm was duped of ₹14.40 lakh in an online fraud, said police officials. A 29-year-old woman software engineer who works as a team leader in a Pune-based multinational IT firm was duped of ₹ 14.40 lakh in an online fraud, said police officials. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident occurred between June 14 and June 17 and a case was registered at Nigdi police station on Monday.

As per the complainant, she was approached by the fraudsters on a social media messaging platform. They asked her to download another application and open an account, where she would receive several online tasks. They had assured to pay her a certain amount after completion of the task and had even provided her with a login ID and password to access the platform.

According to police officials, to earn extra money, the complainant completed the task. Initially, she got some money, but at the same time she was involved in a paid task and transferred ₹14.40 lakh in 20-25 different transactions. However, the victim soon realised that she was duped and lodged a case on Monday.

A case has been registered at Nigdi police station under sections 406,420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the IT Act.