Solapur rural police issue notices to 17 YouTubers for misusing Indurikar Maharaj’s content

Pune: In a clampdown on unauthorised digital use of religious content, Solapur Rural Police have issued notices to 17 YouTubers for uploading and monetising kirtan videos of the renowned kirtankar Indurikar Maharaj without permission, officials said on Tuesday. Solapur Rural Police have issued notices to 17 YouTubers for uploading and monetising videos of renowned kirtankar Indurikar Maharaj without permission. (HT)

The notices were issued over the past four days, with some YouTubers already appearing before the police to record their statements.

The action follows an FIR filed by Nivrutti Kashinath Deshmukh, popularly known as Indurikar Maharaj, against multiple YouTube channels accused of recording, editing, and uploading his kirtans for commercial gain. Police noted that the channels not only used his content without consent but, in certain instances, also altered or misrepresented it to attract more viewers and revenue.

In his FIR, Maharaj stated, “Through the internet, I came to know that my name, photo, face, or videos have been uploaded on YouTube and other social media channels. The videos uploaded have been edited, cut, and mixed with different voices. When people watch these videos, they get the wrong message, which defames me, damages my reputation, and harms my public image.”

Some channels allegedly created fake profiles using his name and photo, misleading viewers into believing they were official platforms. The FIR mentioned that after performing a kirtan at Bhose in Pandharpur tehsil on February 6, 2025, clips from the event were uploaded without consent, prompting Maharaj to lodge a complaint with Karkamb police station following legal consultations.

Preliminary investigation revealed that several YouTubers routinely uploaded his kirtans with altered thumbnails and misleading titles, monetising the content through YouTube ads without sharing rights or seeking permission.

Vishwajeet Ghodake, inspector at Pandharpur police station, said, “With the help of the cyber cell, we have shortlisted the YouTube and social media channels. In the last four days, we issued notices to 17 channel owners for inquiry.” He added that more channels could be scrutinised as the probe continues.

Sagar Kunjeer, assistant inspector at Karkamb police station, said, “This is not just about using content without consent but theft of unique identity. Uploading someone’s performance without permission, especially for commercial gain, is illegal. Many of these channels have done this repeatedly, and strict action will follow if they fail to comply.”

A case has been registered at Karkamb police station under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act.

Indurikar Maharaj, one of Maharashtra’s most popular kirtankars, draws massive online viewership with kirtans addressing social issues such as addiction, women’s empowerment, gender equality, discipline, and youth values.

Police have urged citizens and content creators to respect copyright laws and avoid uploading or circulating content without explicit consent. Further investigation is ongoing.