Solapur switches off traffic signals amid heat to cut commuter wait

To spare commuters from having to wait at traffic junctions under the scorching sun, the Solapur City traffic police have decided to switch off traffic signals across the city between 11am and 5pm amid rising temperatures. The decision has been taken as daytime temperatures in Solapur have crossed the 40°C mark. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The decision has been taken as daytime temperatures in Solapur have crossed the 40°C mark, leading to severe discomfort for motorists, pedestrians and traffic personnel during afternoon hours as they wait for traffic signal to go green.

According to Gauhar Hasan, deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), the traffic signal system in the city will now operate from 8am to 11am and again from 5pm to 9pm.

“Considering the rising heat conditions, it has been decided that the traffic signal system in Solapur city will operate from 8am to 11am and from 5pm to 9pm. Accordingly, all traffic signals in the city will remain switched off from 11am to 5pm,” he said.

Traffic regulation during this time will continue through manual control, officials said.

M Raj Kumar, commissioner of police, Solapur city, said traffic personnel will be deployed at major intersections and busy junctions to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Police officials added that assistant commissioners of police (traffic) have been instructed to frequently visit key junctions and monitor traffic flow. If required due to congestion or other conditions, traffic signals may be temporarily operated during the afternoon hours as well.

The police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow traffic rules during the signal shutdown hours.