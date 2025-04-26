Soon, mandatory ‘no denial policy’ for hospitals in state: DCM Pawar

The Maharashtra government will soon implement a mandatory ‘no denial policy’ in all private hospitals across the state, to make sure that no needy patients are denied emergency medical care, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday. He further informed that this decision has been taken following the tragic incident at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in which a pregnant woman was denied admission and reportedly led to her death later. Terming the pregnant woman’s death last month as “heart-wrenching”, Pawar said that the incident has caused irreparable pain to her family and deeply wounded the conscience of society. (HT)

Pawar was in the city on Friday and was speaking during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the state family welfare building and training centre held at the Family Welfare Bhavan.

Pawar, further, said, “In the death of the pregnant woman, a thorough inquiry is underway and reports have been received. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty. The government will soon implement a new policy to ensure that such tragic incidents do not happen again,” he said.

“The state government has taken serious cognisance of the matter. A probe has been launched. We have already received preliminary reports, and stringent action will be taken against those found responsible,” he said.

The event was attended by Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar, deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe, commissioner of Health Services and mission director of the National Health Mission AS Ranga Nayak, along with other senior officials and health department staff.

The minister further announced that under this upcoming policy, no hospital will be allowed to deny emergency medical care to any patient. The ‘No Denial Policy’ will guarantee that necessary treatment is made available to all, especially the needy.

“The state will continue to provide land and infrastructure support to hospitals,” Pawar added

“The government will soon implement the new policy to ensure that such tragic incidents do not happen again. We will develop a health care response tracker to monitor the treatment response to patients. For pregnant women special helpline will be set up. Besides, Rapid Response Teams will be formed in the state,” Pawar.

Wishing health workers and officials on World Malaria Day, he emphasised the importance of regular exercise, a balanced diet, and mental wellness. “A healthy citizen is the backbone of a strong state. Everyone should work with this thought in mind and ensure the delivery of quality healthcare services to the public,” Pawar urged.

Public Health minister Prakash Abitkar highlighted Pune’s importance as a major healthcare hub after Mumbai.

“This new Family Welfare and Training Centre will bring all state-level health offices under one roof, speeding up administration and improving infrastructure and service quality,” he said.

Minister Abitkar, inaugurated 43 new health clinics under the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Davakhana were also inaugurated across the state. Of these 43 new clinics inaugurated, seven are in Pune city.

Health Minister, Abitkar, announced the plans for a new Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory at the Public Health Laboratory in Pune to allow faster testing of bacterial and viral infections during outbreak situations.

“This laboratory, once functional it will end the dependency on the National Institute of Virology. The new state-of-the-art building will house a training hall, video conferencing facilities, a records department, parking space, and more,” he said.