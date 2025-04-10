Soon, south-bound trains to depart from Pune’s Khadki railway station

Work has officially begun to raise the platform height at Khadki railway station, with completion expected in two months. Once finished, trains bound for South India will be dispatched from Khadki, easing congestion at Pune station, said officials. To reduce the pressure on Pune railway station, the Pune railway administration is developing terminals at both Khadki and Hadapsar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After the railway board allocated funds of ₹35 crore the work gained momentum. The height of platform number 3 is currently being increased.

To reduce the pressure on Pune railway station, the Pune railway administration is developing terminals at both Khadki and Hadapsar.

“A new coaching terminal is being set up at Khadki station and in the first phase, the platform height is being increased. As a result, passenger trains are planned to be dispatched from here, which will benefit passengers,” said Padmasingh Jadhav, additional divisional railway manager, Pune.

Currently, many trains have to wait at the home signal due to the unavailability of platforms, causing a delay of 20 to 25 minutes. With new trains starting from Khadki, and only a 5–10 minutes halt at Pune station, platforms will be more easily available.

Priya Iyer, an IT Professional, said, “I travel to Chennai at least once every three months for work, and Pune station is always overcrowded. Finding the right platform, and dealing with long queues, and last-minute changes make it very stressful, especially when travelling with luggage. If trains start from Khadki, it’ll be a huge relief.”