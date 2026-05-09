SOPs planned for RMC plants, concrete vehicles

Pune: The district administration is planning to create designated core zones in the city where ready mix concrete (RMC) plants will be allowed to operate, while imposing restrictions on the movement of concrete vehicles. Pune district administration is planning to create core zones in the city where RMC plants will be allowed to operate, while imposing restrictions on movement of concrete vehicles. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi chaired a meeting regarding issues related to RMC plants, which have been causing several civic and environmental concerns. Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and his Pimpri-Chinchwad counterpart Vijay Suryawanshi, officials from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) attended the meeting.

During the discussion, officials acknowledged that several RMC plants were contributing to environmental pollution and dust problems in nearby areas.

“We unanimously decided to prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) for RMC plants. It will be drafted within the next three weeks. The plant operators also presented their concerns during the meeting, and we agreed to resolve the issues in the larger public interest,” Dudi said.

The administration assured operators of legally functioning RMC plants that they would be allowed to continue operations, while strict action would be taken against violators.

The collector said the administration is considering the creation of core operational zones for RMC plants, along with traffic regulations for vehicles transporting concrete.

“RMC vehicles will be allowed to operate throughout the day on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. On other days, their movement will be restricted to between 11am and 5pm,” Dudi said.

He said that it would be mandatory for RMC vehicles to install cameras and display prominent number plates for easy identification.

“The administration is prioritising citizens’ health while also trying to maintain a balance between industrial activity and development. RMC plants are necessary for construction activities, but operators must strictly follow environmental norms,” he said.

Recently, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched a drive against illegal RMC plants and demolished several unauthorised units.

Citizens welcomed the administration’s decision and demanded action against the remaining illegal plants. Meanwhile, RMC plant operators have started meeting administrative officials and political leaders regarding the proposed regulations.