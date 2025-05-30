Southern Command MI nabs imposter posing as army officer to impress women

In a joint operation, Southern Command Military Intelligence (MI), Pune; Southern Command Military Police and Cantonment Police arrested an imposter on charges of posing as an army officer near the Bishop’s School at 2pm on Wednesday. Two combat uniforms, army boots and belt, duplicate army ID card, combat T-shirt and scarf were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Abhishekh Shivaji Bhosale, 20. Two combat uniforms, army boots and belt, duplicate army ID card, combat T-shirt and scarf were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Abhishekh Shivaji Bhosale, 20. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the officials, Bhosale was trying to seek social attention amongst young women. The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 168 against the accused on complaint lodged by constable Namdeo Dahave.

Acting on a tip-off, officials stopped the accused in army uniform and moving suspiciously on bike near the school. He told the police of staying in Pimpale Gurav in Navi Sangvi and hailing from Shrirampur Taluka of Ahmednagar. On being questioned, he said of obtaining the army uniform from a shop in Bhingar Camp near Ahmednagar City, the complaint stated.