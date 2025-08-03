Spate of crimes on day of CM Fadnavis’ visit raises concerns

Even as Chief Minister and State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis was in Pune on Friday to attend the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award ceremony, the city witnessed a spate of serious crimes, raising serious concerns during VIP visits. Elsewhere in the city, chaos erupted in the Sutardara area of Kothrud, where a gang of armed men vandalised vehicles and pelted stones. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Multiple crimes—including murder, attempted murder, and mob vandalism—were reported from different parts of Pune, all within hours of the high-profile event attended by senior government officials and dignitaries.

In Khadki, four men brutally assaulted two police marshals at Church Chowk on the Pune-Mumbai Highway after being questioned for reckless driving. Khadki police have arrested all four suspects.

In another incident reported under the Kalepadal police station jurisdiction, a 33-year-old man was murdered. The accused initially attempted to mislead the police by fabricating a story about an attack by unidentified assailants. Within two hours after the incident, Kalepadal police arrested the accused in the case.

Elsewhere in the city, chaos erupted in the Sutardara area of Kothrud, where a gang of armed men vandalised vehicles and pelted stones. Eyewitnesses said the group stormed into Galli Nos. 21 and 24 near Kranti Sena Chowk, brandishing sharp weapons and damaging shops and vehicles before fleeing the scene.

In another incident on Sinhgad Road, a 49-year-old man was attacked by a group of five to six individuals in Hingane Wasti. The group also damaged parked two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the area.

While police teams have initiated legal action and arrested suspects in some of the cases, investigations are still ongoing. Additional forces have been deployed to maintain order in the affected areas.