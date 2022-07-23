Special students from Pune fare well in CBSE Class 10 results
Special students from Pune region fared well with a 98.48 per cent pass percentage in the Class 10 exam of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Three students from city-based schools overcame the challenges of the pandemic and scored well. S Shrihari, who has a learning disability scored 71 per cent, whereas Ranish Kadian and Akash Sonavane have scored 84.33 per cent and 60 per cent respectively and are hearing impaired.
Shrihari, son of Col (Dr) G Shridhar, neonatologist, Armed Forces Medical College, Pune and Dr Krithiga Shridhar, epidemiologist and research scientist (public health), Public Health Foundation of India, has overcome many challenges. He likes to play basketball and wants to pursue humanities.
“My son Shrihari has a comprehensive learning disability. For the past many years, we have made a schedule wherein he reads from 6 pm to 9 pm. The schedule is followed every day as instructed by special educators. This has imparted a discipline in him and results in securing good marks,” said Krithiga.
Speaking about the student, Anita Sharma, principal at Army Public School, Ghorpadi, said, “The student is very hardworking and has done well. During the last two years of the pandemic, we had special teachers for Shrihari who has a learning disability. Students need special attention to clarify their doubts. Shrihari has secured good marks with this consistent effort to perform better.”
Ranish, a student of Army Public School, Kirkee, son of Sub Dhanbhag Singh who is a child with 100% hearing impairment has secured 84.33 per cent in the CBSE exam.
“Ranish is an avid reader and an ardent lover of art. He had taken up painting in place of SST. He has secured 92per cent in Hindi, 80 per cent in English and 91per cent in painting. Ranish is a sincere child and an eager learner. Ranish shows the zeal towards art and desires to become an architect,” said Arti Sharma, principal at Army Public School, Kirkee.
She added that another student Akash, son of ex-serviceman Tukaram Sonavane, who is a child with special needs with 100 per cent hearing impairment has secured 59.33 per cent in the CBSE exam.
“Akash has a keen eye for art and a fine hand for painting. He has secured 81per cent in painting and 64per cent in business studies. Akash is a disciplined and hard-working child. He aspires to become a software engineer,” said Sharma.
