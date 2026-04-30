Speeding bus mows down two, jumps divider on Bajirao Road

A speeding private travel bus caused a serious accident in the city’s busy Swargate area on Thursday, leaving two women severely injured. The incident occurred around 6:30 am near Abhinav Chowk on Bajirao Road, when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Following the collision, the bus veered off the road, climbed onto the footpath, and caused significant damage to the iron railing near Atre Auditorium. (HT PHOTO)

The bus hit a two-wheeler and then mounted the footpath, creating panic in the area. The injured women, identified as Anuradha Patki and Suchitra Patki, were immediately rushed to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where doctors stated that their condition is currently stable.

According to information provided by the Khadak police station, the accident involved a private travel bus bearing registration number MH 02 ER 4075. The driver, identified as Kiran Rambhau Kachare, 42, has been taken into custody. He was driving from Swargate towards Abhinav Chowk when he lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident. The bus rammed into the two-wheeler from behind, leaving both women seriously injured with head and leg injuries. Following the collision, the bus veered off the road, climbed onto the footpath, and caused significant damage to the iron railing near Atre Auditorium.

A nearby resident, Sagar Chintal, who witnessed the accident, said, “The sound of the crash was extremely loud. When we rushed out, we saw the bus inside the shop and the two women lying injured on the road. It was a shocking scene, and such accidents are becoming far too frequent in this area. Authorities must take stricter action to control speeding vehicles.”