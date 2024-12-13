Speeding car carrying crashes into house in Pune Cantonment, none injured

A three-member family in a car who were on their way to Magarpatta in Hadapsar met with an accident after the driver lost control over the wheels and crashed into a house on Solapur Road in Pune Cantonment limits at around 12.30 pm on Thursday. Cantonment police station officials when contacted said that the family was returning home after a function when the incident took place. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Akash Chavan, a resident of the building where the vehicle crashed, said that he heard a loud noise and a wall crashing down. “When I cam down, I saw a senior citizen at the wheels, a woman and child inside the car. The elderly person who was driving the car said that a dog suddenly appeared before the car after which he lost his balance and banged the car aside. A small portion of the roof crashed due to the speed of the car crash.”

“We immediately called the fire brigade and police for further probe into the accident,” he said.

“The car was speeding and the driver could not control the vehicle and banged into a house. A case under sections of rash and negligent driving has been registered,” they said.