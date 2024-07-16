Speeding car crashes into Garware subway

A speeding car veered out of control and crashed through a divider, plunging into the Garware subway near the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statue in the Deccan area of Pune city early morning Tuesday. Luckily, no one was hurt. One Manoj Kalgude from Pashan was inside the car along with two of his friends. (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, the accident took place at around 2 am on Tuesday when the vehicle reportedly speeding from Jangli Maharaj Road towards Fergusson College Road lost control near Garware Bridge and ran into a divider falling into the subway. One Manoj Kalgude from Pashan was inside the car along with two of his friends. The trio was returning from dinner when the car met with an accident. Except for minor injuries sustained by the driver, there were no casualties. But the impact was such that the vehicle’s airbags were activated, the police said.

Following the mishap, a police team rushed to the spot and offered all necessary help to the victims. The damaged vehicle was removed from the subway using a crane.