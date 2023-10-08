Speeding SUV crushes dog in Pune, case registered

The Kondhwa police have registered a case against an unknown driver of a speeding SUV that hit a dog, causing her death at Salunke Vihar, said officials on Sunday. The driver did not stop at the scene after the accident, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police officials, the incident occurred on September 19 at 8:36 pm near Salunke Vihar Society.

Santosh Sonawane, senior police inspector, Kondhwa police station, said that a case has been registered against the driver following a complaint by Shashi Narayan Bhushan, 42.

According to a police complaint, an unknown SUV driver allegedly crushed nine-year-old Pinky, a female dog in which she died due to internal injuries.

Bhushan said, “Pinky was not a stray dog, she was our community dog. Immediately after the accident, we rushed her to the hospital where she was struggling for almost six to seven hours. Later she died due to internal injuries.’’

While elaborating delay in registering case Sonawane said, “We have collected CCTV footage in the locality and after detailed technical analysis we have registered a case against the unknown car driver.’’

According to Sonawane, they have identified the car and soon the car driver will be called for further investigation.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) sections 119 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam, section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act along with sections 1(A) and (i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered and the search for the driver is underway.

