close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / SPPU action against affiliated autonomous colleges over pending fees

SPPU action against affiliated autonomous colleges over pending fees

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Dec 01, 2023 06:20 AM IST

SPPU administration plans to take action against some of its affiliated colleges that have failed to pay requisite fee to the varsity after becoming autonomous

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration plans to take action against some of its affiliated colleges that have failed to pay requisite fee to the varsity after becoming autonomous.

SPPU administration plans to take action against some its affiliated colleges that have failed to pay requisite fee to the varsity after becoming autonomous. (HT FILE)
SPPU administration plans to take action against some its affiliated colleges that have failed to pay requisite fee to the varsity after becoming autonomous. (HT FILE)

As per the varsity rules, the official documents of autonomous colleges carry the logo of SPPU and exam-related processes are also monitored by the varsity. Hence, under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, the colleges are obliged to pay fixed fees to the university.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“SPPU on Wednesday sent letters to autonomous colleges who have not paid fees. The management council has decided to act against colleges if they fail to clear the dues,” said Devidas Vaydande, member, management council, SPPU, adding that some dues are pending since last 10 years.

The varsity official did not give details of autonomous colleges that defaulted on fees.

According to SPPU officials, though autonomous colleges conduct in-house exams and declare results, the varsity has record of student data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out