SPPU allows blocked students to take exams

PUNE: After a detailed discussion at the academic council meeting of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday, a decision was taken to provide relief to students whose permanent registration numbers (PRN) have been blocked. Accordingly, those deprived of getting a degree, namely backlog students, will be given an opportunity to take the exam. The opportunity will be available for the academic year 2024-25 and applicable only to students who have completed their final year studies. Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to provide relief to students whose permanent registration numbers (PRN) have been blocked to appear for exams. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Mahesh Kakde, director, SPPU examination and evaluation board, said, “SPPU has provided an opportunity to students who could not take the exam due to the PRN block, not once but twice. As per the decision taken by the university authorities, the examination department will try to provide opportunity to more students for the examination. Eligible students whose PRN has been blocked will be unblocked and allowed to sit for exams. Also, those students who are eligible for the examination should contact principals of their respective colleges and correspond with them for providing opportunities for the examination. Exam information will be provided to eligible students after checking the information received from the college.”

Sagar Vaidya, SPPU member of management council, said, “Congratulations on the decision taken by the academic council regarding PRN. Last year, 1.27 lakh and now, more than 7,000 PRN-blocked students will benefit as the university has taken a historic decision. This is the second university in the country to take such a decision and till date, this is one of the important decisions. It is expected that the examination department will now plan so that more students benefit from this decision.”

SPPU is celebrating its 75th year and the university has approached the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure that students are not deprived of getting their degrees. The decision was taken after Kakade interacted with UGC officials.