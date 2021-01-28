IND USA
SPPU announces PG courses semester schedule
pune news

SPPU announces PG courses semester schedule

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared schedule for first and second semester of first year admissions for post graduate courses
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:49 PM IST

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared schedule for first and second semester of first year admissions for post graduate courses. The admission process was delayed because of the Covid situation. While the admissions of post graduate courses are complete, process for graduate courses is still on.

“The admission process was delayed this year because of the virus pandemic. Except final year students, others were given admission to next year. Professional courses admissions are going on. The first semester of post graduate courses will start from January 28 to May 22 and the second semester will be from June 15 to October 1, 2021,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.

“The admissions for engineering, pharmacy, management, architecture, hotel management and other professional courses are on. Once the admissions are completed, then semester schedule will be declared. As the state government has not yet given permission to start offline colleges, lectures will be conducted online,” Karmalkar said.

