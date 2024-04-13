SPPU cancels controversial play siting budget constraints

The committee of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declined permission for students to perform a controversial play titled ‘Shivaji Underground in Bhimnagar Mohalla’ due to logistics and budget constraints. The play was set to be performed at 8 pm on April 12 on the university campus. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

However, students alleged the decision was taken under pressure from some external groups who disagreed with the content of the play.

On the occasion of the Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s joint anniversary festival, the SPPU has organised various programmes from April 11 to April 14. An 18-member committee, including two students, has been formed under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Vice-Chancellor overseeing the event.

The play, which includes criticism of political parties using the name of Shivaji for their political gains, was approved by the committee to be included in the event on March 28 this year. The play portrays Shivaji as a figure who was not bound to religious and caste affiliations but was open to progressive ideas.

The play was set to be performed at 8 pm on April 12 on the university campus. However, it was cancelled on April 10, under pressure from some external groups claimed, the students.

Refuting the allegations, a senior officer, from SPPU, on anonymity, said, “The decision was taken due to budget constraints and not under any external pressure. The play was performed during the past event of SPPU.”

Bhagwan Medankar, the producer of the play, said, the SPPU had orally agreed to the play and written confirmation was pending. However, at the last minute, it was cancelled by the committee.”

He said, “A team of 27 people are amongst the team of the play living in different cities. We have performed the play over 850 times all over the country since 2012 and gained a lot of popularity and appreciation. Last year the play was performed by us at a nominal cost but the reason for cancellation is unacceptable,” he said.

As per the students, the committee was ready to pay ₹ 1 lakh for the play, however, later cancelled claiming budget constraints.

Akshay Kamble, one of the student members of the committee and secretary of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) said, “All students are unhappy with the decision taken by the university committee and condemn the move,” he said.