SPPU Chowk double-decker flyover nears completion; Baner side ramp to open by August-end

By the end of August, one side ramp of the Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk (SPPU) double-decker flyover, leading towards Baner, is set to open, according to officials. Installation of signboards is currently in progress and expected to be completed this week. The other side ramp of the flyover work is 90% completed, and PMRDA has scheduled to finish the entire project by October 2025. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

The flyover is designed to carry metro trains and vehicles simultaneously to ease traffic congestion at the busy junction.

The other side ramp of the flyover work is 90% completed, and PMRDA has scheduled to finish the entire project by October 2025.

According to PMRDA officials, currently, 88–90% of the work is done. Ganeshkhind Road is being widened to 45 metres to keep traffic moving during construction. Ramps on the Shivajinagar and Aundh sides are almost ready. The Baner and Pashan side ramps will be completed by October.

A senior official of PMRDA, requesting anonymity, said, “Aundh and Baner side flyover has been completed. At present, painting of the flyover and installation of signage work is underway. It will be completed soon. Last week, we wrote a letter to the chief minister for the inauguration. However, we haven’t got confirmation from the CM’s office yet. The flyover will help commuters from Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Hinjewadi areas.”

Rohit Kale, a resident of Aundh, said the new bridge will ease traffic on Ganeshkhind Road. “PMRDA should open the Baner and Pashan side roads soon as residents are suffering due to traffic congestion.”

The construction agreement for the flyover was signed on April 20, 2022, with a total estimated construction period of 36 months from the appointed date (November 25, 2021). Therefore, the flyover should have been completed in 2024. However, due to the delay of land acquisition of roadside properties for road widening purposes, work has been delayed.

The PMRDA executive committee approved an extension until October 30, 2025, to complete the project.

The double-decker flyover is 881 metres long with six lanes. There will be a 260-metre-long ramp on the Aundh side with two lanes: a 140-metre-long ramp on the Baner side with four lanes, a 135-metre-long ramp on the Pashan side with two lanes and a 130-metre-long ramp on the Ganeshkhind side with six lanes.