News / Cities / Pune News / SPPU first semester exams to be held in 3rd week of November

SPPU first semester exams to be held in 3rd week of November

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 06, 2023 10:24 PM IST

The process of filling out the application forms for engineering and architecture courses has started and the application forms for science, commerce and arts courses will be made available in the next two to three days

The first-semester examination (winter session) of the students of various colleges affiliated with the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be conducted in the third week of November.

The examination of around 7.5 lakh students of colleges in three districts of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik affiliated to SPPU is conducted by the varsity. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The examination of around 7.5 lakh students of colleges in three districts of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik affiliated to SPPU is conducted by the varsity. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Professors will have to complete the syllabus before Diwali so that the students get time to prepare for the exams, said officials.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The examination of around 7.5 lakh students of colleges in three districts of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik affiliated to SPPU is conducted by the varsity.

The students will have to fill out a form online before the exams. The process of filling out the application forms for engineering and architecture courses has started and the application forms for science, commerce and arts courses will be made available in the next two to three days.

“The university will start the examination of the winter session from the third week of November. Some courses have already started filling online forms, while for the remaining students, it will be done soon,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director, board of examinations and evaluation.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out