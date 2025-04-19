SPPU foreign language dept admission process begins 

The foreign language department of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started the admission process for courses in foreign languages, including French, German, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish. Students can apply with the regular fee until May 31, and applications with a late fee will be accepted from June 1 to June 8. The first merit list for admissions will be published on June 14. These courses will be available in both online and offline modes through the university’s Foreign Language Department. (HT)

The application fee is ₹800 for students from the open category and ₹600 for students from reserved categories. These part-time courses are optional, and no fee concession will be applicable. For the Foundation Course Level 1, passing the Class 10 exam is mandatory.

These courses will be available in both online and offline modes through the university’s Foreign Language Department. Admissions will be given to 20 to 50 students per course, depending on the course.