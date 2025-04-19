Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SPPU foreign language dept admission process begins 

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2025 06:16 AM IST

The application fee is ₹800 for students from the open category and ₹600 for students from reserved categories

The foreign language department of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started the admission process for courses in foreign languages, including French, German, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish. Students can apply with the regular fee until May 31, and applications with a late fee will be accepted from June 1 to June 8. The first merit list for admissions will be published on June 14. 

These courses will be available in both online and offline modes through the university’s Foreign Language Department. (HT)
These courses will be available in both online and offline modes through the university’s Foreign Language Department. (HT)

The application fee is 800 for students from the open category and 600 for students from reserved categories. These part-time courses are optional, and no fee concession will be applicable. For the Foundation Course Level 1, passing the Class 10 exam is mandatory.  

These courses will be available in both online and offline modes through the university’s Foreign Language Department. Admissions will be given to 20 to 50 students per course, depending on the course. 

News / Cities / Pune / SPPU foreign language dept admission process begins 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On