SPPU offers free online credit courses

The Educational Multimedia Center (EMMRC) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) have launched various online credit courses. The courses are available at free of cost on the self-platform of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. Students will be awarded certificate and credit marks by taking self-examination after the completion of course.

Online admission for the courses is open till August 31. The courses include fundamentals of office management and methods, Indian classical dance - kathak, microeconomics, personality development, personality development and communication skills.

According to SPPU, interested students have to register their name on the website swayam.gov.in for admission to the courses. Students will be provided video lectures, other related content and have to submit assignments and quizzes every week. Exams will be conducted after the completion of courses and certificate and credit points will be awarded on successful completion of course.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has suggested that students pursuing graduation should complete 20% of the course through online mode. Hence, SPPU has appealed to students pursuing degree studies to take advantage of the opportunity.