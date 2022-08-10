SPPU offers free online credit courses
The Educational Multimedia Center (EMMRC) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) have launched various online credit courses. The courses are available at free of cost on the self-platform of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. Students will be awarded certificate and credit marks by taking self-examination after the completion of course.
Online admission for the courses is open till August 31. The courses include fundamentals of office management and methods, Indian classical dance - kathak, microeconomics, personality development, personality development and communication skills.
According to SPPU, interested students have to register their name on the website swayam.gov.in for admission to the courses. Students will be provided video lectures, other related content and have to submit assignments and quizzes every week. Exams will be conducted after the completion of courses and certificate and credit points will be awarded on successful completion of course.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has suggested that students pursuing graduation should complete 20% of the course through online mode. Hence, SPPU has appealed to students pursuing degree studies to take advantage of the opportunity.
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
1,785 primary schools in HP have less than 10 students: Edu minister
There are 1,785 primary schools in Himachal Pradesh where the number of students is less than 10, said education minister Govind Singh Thakur in the written reply to a question asked by Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhwala. The number of these schools is more in Shimla district, he added. Shimla district has maximum 13 primary teachers, whose postings are in some other school, but they are providing services elsewhere.
