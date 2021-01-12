SPPU reprinting and selling rare, old books
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is now reprinting its old and rare books related to history, mythology and autobiographies and making it available online for sale.
All the listed books can be purchased online through the official SPPU website. In addition to the old rare books, some newly printed books by the SPPU publication are also available for sale.
“The details of all these books and its list along with the book price is given on SPPU official website – www.unipune.ac.in. Those who want to buy the books can choose it and through the QR code can make a payment and accordingly the books will be sent to them,” said SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar.
Ashwin Nagpure a post-graduate history student said, “There are some books which are published in the past by SPPU publications but are not available in the market. It was our demand that the SPPU should reprint it, finally, they have done it and certainly, it will benefit all the students.”
