Nov 28, 2025
SPPU reschedules exams due to local body elections

HT Correspondent
Nov 28, 2025 06:56 am IST

Since teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as college premises, are often used for election-related work, state director of education Shailendra Deolankar directed all non-agricultural universities to refrain from conducting exams from December 1 to December 3

In view of the upcoming local self-government elections in Maharashtra on December 2, the higher education department on Thursday instructed all non-agricultural universities to modify their examination schedules.

Exams scheduled outside the December 1-3 window will proceed as per the original timetable. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Since teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as college premises, are often used for election-related work, state director of education Shailendra Deolankar directed all non-agricultural universities to refrain from conducting exams from December 1 to December 3.

Acting promptly, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) announced changes to all examinations scheduled between December 1-3. The revised timetable has been published on its official website.

As per the newly released timetable of SPPU, the LL.M first year exam, scheduled for December 3, will now be held on December 12. The Bachelor of Architecture exam, scheduled for December 1, will take place on December 4, while the exam scheduled for December 2 has been shifted to December 5. The first-year engineering (2019 pattern) December 3 exam has been rescheduled to December 13. The Arts faculty language papers (Marathi, French, German, Urdu) examinations, earlier planned for December 3, will now be held on December 7.

A SPPU official said that “The changes were necessary to ensure smooth conduct of the elections and to avoid inconvenience to students and staff who may be engaged in polling duties. Exams scheduled outside the December 1-3 window will proceed as per the original timetable”.

AI Summary AI Summary

In preparation for the local self-government elections in Maharashtra on December 2, the higher education department has ordered non-agricultural universities to adjust their exam schedules, prohibiting exams from December 1-3. Savitribai Phule Pune University has already rescheduled several exams, ensuring no conflicts with polling duties, while maintaining the original timetable for exams outside this window.