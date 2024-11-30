SPPU Senate meeting to be held on November 30

PUNE: With the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) senate meeting scheduled on Saturday, November 30, several important topics such as vacant posts of dean and registrar, dip in the university’s NIRF ranking, neglect of the Marathi language, and stalled inauguration of the university sub-centre will be discussed by the senate members. Vacant posts of dean and registrar, dip in the university’s NIRF ranking and neglect of Marathi language may be on the agenda at the SPPU senate meeting on Saturday. (HT FILE)

Jyoti Bhakere, in-charge registrar, SPPU, said, “We have got the programme agenda for the senate meeting to be held on November 30 and accordingly, all senate members have sent their questions.”

In 2018, the university stood 16th in the overall ranking and ninth in the university ranking. In 2024, the university stood 37th in the overall ranking and 23rd in the university ranking. Some senate members have raised a question about the decline in ranking which is a matter of concern.

Other senate members have raised a question about the neglect of the Marathi language. Kuldeep Ambekar, student and president, Students’ Helping Hand (organisation), said, “An incident where students were being discouraged from taking the Marathi language subject in a college affiliated to the SPPU recently came to light. In this context, the university formed an inquiry committee and the report of this committee has been submitted to the university. However, the university administration has not yet taken any action against the concerned college.” Additionally, an audio clip of these students being discouraged from taking the Marathi language subject has also gone viral. The number of students in various language subject departments of the university is decreasing so a question is likely to be raised as to why no measures are being taken in this regard.

Furthermore, the Nashik sub-centre of the university could not be inaugurated despite the best efforts. Some senate members may raise questions related to the Nashik and Ahilya Nagar sub-centres.