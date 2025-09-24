Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
SPPU shifts college affiliation and course approval process online

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 06:00 am IST

SPPU to accept proposals for college affiliation, new courses, and academic expansions through its online system from academic year 2026–27

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) announced that starting from the academic year 2026–27, all proposals for college affiliation, new courses, and academic expansions must be submitted through its online system, the new college permission system (NCPS).

SPPU to accept proposals for college affiliation, new courses, and academic expansions through its online system from the academic year 2026–27. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The university stated that applications from affiliated higher education institutions will be accepted online until September 30, 2025. This includes proposals for new academic programs, departments, additional student batches, and facility expansions.

Jyoti Bakhale, registrar of SPPU, explained, “This shift follows the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, and recent amendments by the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development (MAHED). These amendments require a streamlined and transparent digital approval process.”

SPPU administration confirmed that offline submissions will no longer be accepted, and all proposals must be uploaded to the official portal: https://htedu.maharashtra.gov.in/NCPS

The move aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and speed in processing applications. Colleges seeking affiliation or expansion must comply with the online system to be considered for approval.

