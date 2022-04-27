SPPU signs MoU with 100-year-old Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya
PUNE In a bid to encourage students to learn new things about music, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday signed an MoU with Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya to start new courses and research programs in music.
The collaboration was done under the Lalit Kala Kendra department of SPPU and the century old Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya. On this occasion SPPU vice-chancellor prof Nitin Karmalkar was present along with SPPU Innovation cell director Apurva Palkar, Lalit Kala Kendra head Pravin Bhole, Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya president Pandit Vikas Kashalkar and vice-president Pandurang Mukhade.
“Under this collaboration we are going to have exchange of students, literature, faculties among other things between both the institutions. Also new courses will be developed in the music field and new projects for students will be launched. This MoU will certainly benefit many students as Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya has reached out to students from rural areas,” said prof Karmalkar.
-
Bahraich DM shows how to create wealth from waste
Bahraich : District magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra has blazed a new trail, demonstrating how to create wealth from agricultural waste, so that stubble burning and other such harmful practices may be kicked. Dr Chandra collected and sold dry leaves that fell from trees in his residence and district collectorate. To note, earlier Dr Chandra made news after serving sugarcane juice on Holi to promote sugarcane farming in the terai belt along the Indo-Nepal border.
-
Dust storm triggers power outages in Gurugram
Gurugram: A squall on Monday night, which lasted for about an hour, caused power to be disrupted for several hours in the city, officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) said on Tuesday. Officials, however, did say that most of Sector 4 remained without power for at least 12 hours after an electricity pole was damaged due to strong winds causing disruption in distribution lines.
-
Finger prints from previous murder sites to be matched with ones at Khevrajpur
Prayagraj police will match the finger print samples found at crime scene at Khevrajpur with those found from the murder spots of similar incidents in the past. Police said this would help establish if any particular gang was behind multiple murders in trans-Ganga area including the recent one in which five members of the same family battered to death in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai area.
-
MSCB to offer loans to 250 Yerawada jail inmates
PUNE In a first in the country, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank will start a loan scheme for prisoners from Yerawada jail wherein a total 250 prison inmates will get loans in the first phase after which the loan scheme will be extended to other prisons in the state. The programme will be held in Yerawada prison, Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank chairman Vidyadhar Anaskar said.
-
Woman dies, 3 hurt as fire breaks out at scrapyard in IMT Manesar
A 48-year-old woman died while three people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a scrapyard, spanning across 30 acres adjoining a slum cluster, and gutted as many as 100 shanties near Kankrola village in Sector 6, IMT Manesar, on Monday night. Firefighting and rescue operations got over after 14 hours. C caught fire, in which 15 shanties and two vehicles were gutted.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics