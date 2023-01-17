SPPU starts solar power project training course for disabled soldiers

The Skill Development Centre of Savitribai Phule Pune (SPPU) University has started a solar power training course for disabled soldiers under the service of Queen Mary Technical Institute.

In this three-month course, soldiers will be given training along with demonstration on setting up of solar power projects as well as its maintenance and repair. Renowned companies in the field of renewable energy will provide this training.

Director of Skill Development Centre Radhakrishna Pandit said, “Renewable energy is the need of the hour and there are huge job opportunities in it. Therefore, this course will definitely be useful for the soldiers to become self-reliant. Also, in this course, without emphasis on book learning, the nature of the programme is business oriented and there will be more emphasis on practical work. A programme based on bioenergy will also be implemented by this centre in the near future.”