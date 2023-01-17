Home / Cities / Pune News / SPPU starts solar power project training course for disabled soldiers

SPPU starts solar power project training course for disabled soldiers

pune news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 11:21 PM IST

In this three-month course, soldiers will be given training along with demonstration on setting up of solar power projects as well as its maintenance and repair

A programme based on bioenergy will also be implemented by SPPU in the near future. (HT PHOTO)
A programme based on bioenergy will also be implemented by SPPU in the near future. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Skill Development Centre of Savitribai Phule Pune (SPPU) University has started a solar power training course for disabled soldiers under the service of Queen Mary Technical Institute.

In this three-month course, soldiers will be given training along with demonstration on setting up of solar power projects as well as its maintenance and repair. Renowned companies in the field of renewable energy will provide this training.

Director of Skill Development Centre Radhakrishna Pandit said, “Renewable energy is the need of the hour and there are huge job opportunities in it. Therefore, this course will definitely be useful for the soldiers to become self-reliant. Also, in this course, without emphasis on book learning, the nature of the programme is business oriented and there will be more emphasis on practical work. A programme based on bioenergy will also be implemented by this centre in the near future.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out