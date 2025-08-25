Pune: A severe shortage of hostel accommodation at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has left hundreds of students struggling, with many forced to cancel admissions and discontinue their education. A survey conducted on August 9 by a group of five students from the Department of Political Science has exposed the alarming ground reality, highlighting systemic neglect by the university administration. SPPU students call for protests as hostel shortage forces many to quit

The survey, which gathered responses from 205 students via Google Forms, reveals that the majority have been denied hostel access. Alarmingly, many of the affected students are women, among the most vulnerable groups on campus.

“Almost all new hostel construction has been completed, yet deserving students are still being denied rooms. As a result, the dropout rate is rising. Most affected are first-generation learners from families earning less than ₹1 lakh annually. Of the 200 surveyed, more than 110 were girls,” said Abhishek Shelkar, a political science student.

Hostels are typically allotted at the start of the academic session, based on academic merit and social category. However, the shortage has persisted for over a decade.

Arvind Ingle, another student involved in the survey, said, “It’s been more than a month since classes began, yet over 200 students remain without hostel accommodation. At least 10 students have already cancelled their admissions due to financial stress. This is no longer just a welfare issue—it demands a policy-level intervention to ensure fair hostel allotment.”

Students have also raised concerns about bias in the hostel allotment process. One woman student alleged, “There is clear partiality. Professors in charge of hostels prioritise students from their own departments. Meanwhile, others, including postgraduates from departments like Pali, Law, and Hindi, are being overlooked.”

Currently, SPPU has 10 hostels for girls and 9 for boys. A newly constructed 10th boys’ hostel remains unopened, even as more than 10 students have withdrawn due to a lack of accommodation. Students are demanding its immediate opening.

For women, an 11th hostel is under construction, but there is no clarity on its completion. At present, the university’s 19 hostels can house around 4,000 students, while more than 10,000 apply each year. Despite this, the university continues to expand academic programs, such as launching new courses in Data Science and AI, without proportionally increasing hostel capacity. For example, the Law Department’s LLM intake has doubled from 60 to 120 students, but hostel facilities remain unchanged.

Survey coordinators and student organisations have submitted the findings to the SC-ST Commission, the State Women’s Commission, and other relevant bodies, calling for immediate intervention and guaranteed hostel accommodation for all eligible students.

Kartil Patil, a political science student from Bhusawal, shared his experience: “I stayed temporarily with a friend while waiting for a hostel. My professor assured me a room, but it never came through. I kept being redirected between departments. My family cannot afford private accommodation, so I had no choice but to return home.”

Rameshwar Naikwade from Beed shared a similar experience, saying, “I’m doing a part-time job while trying to study. I had good marks, but still didn’t get a hostel. Rent outside the campus is unaffordable, so I had to withdraw.”

Despite repeated appeals, students say the university has failed to act.

Shelkar said, “We submitted our first letter on July 28 to Registrar Jyoti Bhakare, Vice-Chancellor Suresh Gosavi, and hostel administrator Sonia Nagarale. They called us for a discussion on August 11, but only gave excuses. We sent a final letter on August 22 with an ultimatum: if hostels aren’t allotted by August 25, we’ll begin protesting in front of the main building.”

Registrar Jyoti Bhakare responded to the allegations, stating: “There is no mismanagement. We are working to ensure that as many students receive hostel accommodation. A new boys’ hostel with a 500-student capacity will open next week. Construction of a new girls’ hostel is also underway.”