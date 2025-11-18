Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
SPPU teachers’ body launches indefinite stir over service continuity

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 03:36 am IST

The Savitribai Phule Pune University and College Teachers’ Association (SPUCTO) on Monday announced the launch of an indefinite agitation demanding resolution of long-pending service-related issues affecting professors appointed by the varsity, according to a release issued by the association’s president PK Walunj and general secretary Praveen Tate.

Over 70 teachers from Pune, Ahilyanagar and Nashik took part in the strike.

To meet the academic workload after introducing multiple academic subjects and programmes across various departments, SPPU appointed professors on a regular pay scale for a five-year tenure. SPUCTO claims that the varsity management council promised that the professors will receive service continuity until superannuation after the appointed period.

“The varsity failed to carry out the mandated procedure,” claimed Walunj.

The association said that professors have been governed by the Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) scheme since their appointment, before a recent circular issued by SPPU allegedly diverted the CPF contribution to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) from January 2025 without consulting them.

Failing to get a reply to the letter citing their concerns and demands submitted to the SPPU vice-chancellor on October 27, SPUCTO decided to stage the agitation.

The association demands grant of service continuity for appointed professors and restoration of the CPF system.

Meanwhile, Jyoti Bhakare, SPPU registrar, said, “I met the protesting professors today. The vice-chancellor is presently unavailable and I will apprise him about the demands raised by SPUCTCO.”

