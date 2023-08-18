NEP 2020 to be implemented from next academic year: SPPU V-C

Among various new initiatives announced Thursday by professor Suresh Gosavi, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), is the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in affiliated colleges of the university from the next academic year. Savitribai Phule Pune University vice-chancellor professor Suresh Gosavi at Patrakar Bhavan on Thursday. (RAHUL RAUTHT PHOTO)

“The NEP 2020 will be implemented from the next academic year in affiliated colleges of the SPPU. In this regard, the syllabus of various degree and post-graduate courses will be prepared by September 30. An up-to-date research support centre will be created so that students of Pune university do not face any problems while conducting research. A separate centre is being set up to check which degree courses can be started in Marathi language,” Gosavi said.

The V-C was interacting with the media at the Pune Patrakar Sangh, Navi Peth, on the SPPU’s silver jubilee celebrations.

“The educational policy has been implemented by the academic departments of SPPU. Under the policy, degree and integrated courses are being introduced. As part of this, courses like master of science in biomedical engineering (MS in BME) and master of science in biomedical science (MS in BMS) along with Drexel University (US) will be started from September. Education through the mother tongue has been given importance in the education policy. Under this, a centre is being created to start courses in Marathi language. Through the centre, a decision will be taken after discussing the selection of courses, educational materials, teaching, the future etc.,” Gosavi said.

Gosavi announced other new initiatives of SPPU such as building a well-equipped students’ hostel for 1,000 male and 1,000 female students; starting new courses at the graduate level in the university; and establishing a central research grant support room, disability support room, and equal opportunity centre for students.

“A central procurement and tender room will be established at the university. Also, the university intends to start new activities under the school of multidisciplinary studies keeping in mind the local needs in Nashik and Ahmednagar sub-centres,” Gosavi said. He also announced that the Master’s programme for forest officers will be started soon.

