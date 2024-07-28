Pune varsity to start disaster management course for students

Due to a surge in natural and manmade calamities, there is a growing need for disaster management. It is therefore necessary to make courses on this subject available to students of all colleges, said the vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, professor Suresh Gosavi. The number of private educational institutes running disaster management courses in Maharashtra is very less. (HT PHOTO)

Gosavi said, “Due to natural and manmade events, many citizens have to face major crises in which disaster management is required. Therefore, a demand was made on behalf of the Yuva Sena through a statement to the vice-chancellor of the university. The university is going to start new courses through the disaster management department in all the colleges affiliated to it. Initially, we will prepare the syllabus of this course with the help of experts in this field and then the course will be designed accordingly.” Gosavi even promised to start a separate disaster management department in the university.

The proposal to start a disaster management course was recently put forward by Kalpesh Yadav, joint secretary of the Yuva Sena, and agreed to by the SPPU administration. Yadav said, “New skill courses are being started through the implementation of the new education policy. It will be helpful for students if the university starts a course on disaster management. There are many job opportunities available in disaster management not only in Maharashtra but also outside the state. There is a need for the university to start courses on disaster management by taking advantage of this employment opportunity.”

“SPPU vice-chancellor professor Suresh Gosavi has agreed to this demand, and promised to start a separate disaster management department in the university soon and provide a course accordingly to the students,” Yadav said.

The number of private educational institutes running disaster management courses in Maharashtra is very less. Hence, the SPPU would be the first state university to start such a course.