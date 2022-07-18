SPPU to start independent admission cell for Class 12 CBSE students
In a bid to help Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 students get admission to various graduate and post-graduate courses in the university campus, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to start an independent ‘admission cell’ for them to take the desired admissions. The SPPU has also instructed its affiliated colleges to admit these students to various courses, and said that it will grant them permission to increase the number of seats in order to accommodate these students if necessary.
Professor Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice chancellor of SPPU, said, “It was noticed that many students from boards other than the state board face a lot of difficulty and stay out of the admission process of various courses in the university campus. Hence, a cell has been started at the university to help and guide these students with respect to admissions after Class 12 of the CBSE. There is a large number of students in the city area where CBSE board students take admission not only in the SPPU but also in its affiliated colleges. So if necessary, we will give permission to increase the number of seats to accommodate these students.”
“The university has the rights to grant a 10% increase in available seats in the affiliated colleges and whenever needed, this extension will be given. Despite filling up the extra 10% quota, if CBSE students stay out of the admission process, the concerned college can apply to the university regarding this issue,” said Sonawane.
Currently, admissions to various graduate and post-graduate courses are underway in the country and the UGC has instructed that the admission process be kept open till CBSE Class 12 results are declared. The CBSE Class 12 results have not yet been declared and so, the SPPU has taken this decision to help them out.
While students are happy with the decision, Manasi Taneja, a CBSE Class 12 student said, “I want to take admission to the bachelor of computer applications course, that too in a reputed college in Pune. Once the results are declared, we will start applying for admissions. If we face any issues in doing so, this cell will certainly help students and guide them with their admissions.”
240 players from Ludhiana take part in trials for sports wing
A total of 240 players from local colleges, affiliated with Panjab University, participated in the trials held by the state sports department at Guru Nanak Stadium here for admissions in different sports wings in the district. Players, including 224 boys and 16 girls, gave trials for 18 games, including hockey, judo, football, cycling, badminton, gymnastics, table tennis, etc. According to the officials, the trials would continue on July 19.
U.P. govt initiative: Covid-19 orphans to be provided special counselling
“One of the initiatives of the Uttar Pradesh government – the first of its kind in the country – is focused on trauma-informed approach to mental and emotional health treatment. The state government has taken the step to aid those children now living with a permanent void and profound grief after losing their parents during the pandemic,” a press statement from the state government read.
Ludhiana | 2 rainwater harvesting wells set up in Gol market to prevent waterlogging
With an aim to recharge groundwater and bring relief to shopkeepers from waterlogging during the rainy season, Ludhiana Improvement Trust established two rainwater harvesting wells in a park at Gol market in Model Town. The move has been undertaken on the recommendations of area councillor Parvinder Lapran under a ongoing project for beautification of the park. Waterlogging has not been witnessed in the market during the rainfall witnessed in the recent past.”
CM Eknath Shinde scraps appointments, stays development funds approved by MVA
Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday cancelled the appointment of all the government-run corporations, boards and committees. Shinde also stayed funds for development approved since April last year by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government but tenders are yet to be issued. Issued the orders to this effect on Monday.
Edu dept keeps lakhs of students waiting for Class 11 admissions in Pune
One month since declaration of results of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and lakhs of students are still waiting for the centralised online admission process for Class 11 to begin. The state education department has said that the reason for the delay is that CBSE board results are not yet out and CBSE students constitute around 6% of the total admissions to Class 11.
