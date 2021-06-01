SPPU tweaks online system after result glitch

In a major relief to students who have received an ‘NA’ or ‘fail’ remark in their mark sheet, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is making changes to its online system to allow these students to complete their online application form for the second semester exams.

The university began declaring results of its first semester exams for various courses, but several students panicked after they realised that their internal marks given by the college and practical marks were not listed. The marks of the written examination were shown, however, as most of the affiliated colleges didn’t send the internal and practical marks to SPPU, confusion arose.

“We are going to make necessary changes in the form filling online system for the second semester where students are currently facing a major issue. Students who have got these remarks of NA or fail should again download the form, make exam fees payment online and then proceed. There will be changes made as per backlog or fresher students’ category in this system, accordingly students will pay the fees,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.

Currently, the first semester exams are underway where more than 10.5 lakh students are appearing for 3,700 subjects in online mode. The exam which began on April 10 is being conducted of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) method in online mode. The university’s SPPU Edutech Foundation is conducting the exam. It was instructed to all affiliated colleges of SPPU that they should conduct practical and internal tests before June 15 and start submitting their marks to SPPU.

The results which are declared by SPPU are only showing marks of the written online exams, and before the subjects having practical marks are either showing as NA or a fail remark. As the colleges were closed due to the Covid pandemic, no practical sessions were held for students and majority of the colleges have not yet sent their internal marks to the university.